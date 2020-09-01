'Fortnite' will soon support ray-tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS tech

Fortnite is about to get a whole lot prettier. As revealed during NVIDIA’s event, Epic Games’ all-conquering battle royale will support ray-tracing and DLSS, NVIDIA’s AI-powered antialiasing tech, sometime soon.

Unless you play on a next-gen console that can handle ray-tracing, you’ll need a GPU that can support all of that, so it’s probably no surprise the news dropped on the same day NVIDIA revealed new RTX cards. Still, if the Fortnite map ever floods again, reflections in those giant walls of water should look much richer.