Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Watch NVIDIA's RTX 3000 GPU event here at 12PM ET

We'll finally learn all about NVIDIA's next-generation graphics cards.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
29m ago
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

It’s that time again, gamers: NVIDIA is getting ready to show off its next-generation GPUs at a special GeForce event today. Judging from all of the leaks so far, we’re definitely expecting to hear more about the “RTX 3000” graphics cards, which likely include a high-end RTX 3090 model, along with 3080 and 3070 variants. They’ll be based on NVIDIA’s new “Ampere” architecture, which first popped up in a massive server GPU earlier this year. You can expect all of NVIDIA’s new cards to champion plenty of power, but we’d wager they’ll lean heavily on stronger real-time ray tracing performance.

Watch NVIDIA’s GeForce event below starting at 1PM Eastern:

