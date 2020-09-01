Watch NVIDIA's RTX 3000 GPU event here at 12PM ET

It’s that time again, gamers: NVIDIA is getting ready to show off its next-generation GPUs at a special GeForce event today. Judging from all of the leaks so far, we’re definitely expecting to hear more about the “RTX 3000” graphics cards, which likely include a high-end RTX 3090 model, along with 3080 and 3070 variants. They’ll be based on NVIDIA’s new “Ampere” architecture, which first popped up in a massive server GPU earlier this year. You can expect all of NVIDIA’s new cards to champion plenty of power, but we’d wager they’ll lean heavily on stronger real-time ray tracing performance.

