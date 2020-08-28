Leaks show off NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics cards from Zotac

On Tuesday we’re expecting to see details about NVIDIA’s next generation of graphics cards, but some of the information may have leaked early. Tom’s Hardware points out a couple of tweets that claim to share renders for Zotac Gaming cards in the new 3000 series. One from @momomo_us shows eight models in the new line, with RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 designations.

That seems to back up other notes suggesting that there won’t be any Ti/Super variants available at launch, and an unsourced report from Videocardz that cited the same lineup and provided detailed specs. Their report claimed the high-end 3090 units will include 24GB of GDDR6X memory and 5,248 cores, with a total graphics power requirement of 350W.