The 'Fortnite' doomsday event starts at 2PM ET

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally coming to an end after weeks of delays, and you’ll get to see it go out with a bang — possibly literally. The Device “doomsday” event is now slated to take place in the game at 2PM Eastern across all the platforms where Fortnite is available. As the developer warns, though, room is “limited.” You’ll want to arrive ahead of time, and Epic recommends showing up at least 30 minutes in advance.

If you can’t hop in yourself, you’ll likely find many streamers on Twitch or Mixer (such as DrLupo and Ninja) broadcasting the event.