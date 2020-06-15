Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

The 'Fortnite' doomsday event starts at 2PM ET

You'll want to arrive early to witness the end of Season 2.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Midas in 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 season 2
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally coming to an end after weeks of delays, and you’ll get to see it go out with a bang — possibly literally. The Device “doomsday” event is now slated to take place in the game at 2PM Eastern across all the platforms where Fortnite is available. As the developer warns, though, room is “limited.” You’ll want to arrive ahead of time, and Epic recommends showing up at least 30 minutes in advance.

If you can’t hop in yourself, you’ll likely find many streamers on Twitch or Mixer (such as DrLupo and Ninja) broadcasting the event.

The company hasn’t said much about what will happen besides Midas planning to activate his gadget. Various teasers have hinted at the possibility of a flooded map for Season 3, though, so you may want to get ready for some dramatic changes to the environment. Look at it this way, though: at least the world isn’t likely to collapse into a void like it did at the end of Chapter 1.

In this article: Fortnite, games, video games, Epic Games, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, battle royale, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr