'Fortnite' players raised $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts

Epic Games and Xbox donated their shares of proceeds from the last two weeks.
Kris Holt
04.04.22
Kris Holt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 4th, 2022
Fortnite battle bus
Epic Games

Epic Games and Microsoft have wrapped up their campaign to support Ukraine relief efforts through Fortnite after raising an impressive $144 million. Both companies donated their proceeds from the game for the last two weeks to humanitarian causes supporting people affected by the war. The funds will go to Direct Relief, UNICEF, UN World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and World Central Kitchen.

The campaign aligned with the start of Fortnite's latest season, meaning that many players were buying V-Bucks to unlock the latest Battle Pass and scoop up new in-game items. Epic and Xbox donated their cuts of gifted Battle Passes, Fortnite Crew subscriptions and gift cards redeemed during that time to relief efforts as well.

