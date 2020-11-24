Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

Clearly, Epic isn’t content with the money it gains from Fortnite Battle Passes and V-Bucks purchases. The company has announced Fortnite Crew, a monthly subscription that includes every seasonal Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game’s Item Shop, and a special pack that contains Crew-exclusive outfits and accessories. The scheme launches on December 2nd — the same day that the fifth season of chapter two is expected to launch — and will set you back $11.99 (€11.99/£9.99) per month.

Is it worth the money? That depends on how badly you crave new cosmetics. If you play on PC, Mac or console, Epic will sell you 1,000 V-Bucks for $7.99. (The prices are higher on iOS and Android because, well, Epic isn’t best friends with Apple and Google at the moment.) A Battle Pass currently costs 950 V-Bucks, or a little less than $7.99. A Fortnite Crew subscription makes sense, therefore, on the months that a Battle Pass is released, because you’re also getting a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the store (which are worth another $7.99), in addition to the exclusive Crew cosmetics. Battle Passes come out sporadically, though — three have been released so far this year, whereas six debuted in 2018 — which makes the math more complicated.