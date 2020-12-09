Forza Horizon 4's 'Super7' mode lets you play and design stunt challenges

Forza Horizon 4 has been out for two years now, but it’s been kept fresh with no less than 30 updates since release. Now, developer Playground Games has introduced something completely different: a stunt mode called Super7 with a “Blueprint Builder” designer. It lets you build and play challenges using ramps, barriers and stunt park elements, along with props like a Ferris wheel and T-Rex dinosaur.

Forza Horizon 4 already offers stunts, but they’re generally basic, pre-made ramp-type challenges. Now, you can build and play highly elaborate circuits à la Trackmania. Categories of challenges include “Speed Cameras,” “Drift Zone” and “Damage control.” Once you save and publish a challenge, others can discover it using the new “Community Challenges” filter in the main map or with share code. The car you use to create the challenge will also be used by all players who decide to run it.