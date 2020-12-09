Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 4's Super7 mode lets you play and design stunt challenges

Create your own ramps, half-pipes, drift tracks and more.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
56m ago
Playground Games

Forza Horizon 4 has been out for two years now, but it’s been kept fresh with no less than 30 updates since release. Now, developer Playground Games has introduced something completely different: a stunt mode called Super7 with a “Blueprint Builder” designer. It lets you build and play challenges using ramps, barriers and stunt park elements, along with props like a Ferris wheel and T-Rex dinosaur.

Forza Horizon 4 already offers stunts, but they’re generally basic, pre-made ramp-type challenges. Now, you can build and play highly elaborate circuits à la Trackmania. Categories of challenges include “Speed Cameras,” “Drift Zone” and “Damage control.” Once you save and publish a challenge, others can discover it using the new “Community Challenges” filter in the main map or with share code. The car you use to create the challenge will also be used by all players who decide to run it.

The new mode is now available and free to all Forza Horizon 4 players. That’s on top of the Series 30 update with five new vehicles including the Koenigsegg Jesko. The developer also announced that Forza Horizon 4, Horizon 3 and Motorsports 7 are available as free updatse on Xbox Series X|S if you already own those games. Forza Horizon 3/4 offer the same experience, but you get faster load times, 60 fps and 4K Ultra HD on the Xbox Series X and full HD on the Series S. Forza Motorsport 7 on Series X|S, meanwhile, offers backward compatibility and faster loading.

