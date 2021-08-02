'Forza Horizon 4' is coming to Steam on March 9

The Forza franchise is speeding onto Steam for the first time next month. Xbox Game Studios will release Forza Horizon 4 on the platform on March 9th. While this doesn't mark the game's debut on PC (you can buy it through the Xbox app or play it with Game Pass), it offers another way for gamers to get behind the virtual wheel.

Forza Horizon 4 includes cross-play, so you can race against friends on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and other devices via xCloud streaming. Steam players can buy expansions and add-ons for the game, including Fortune Island and Lego-themed DLC. You can also hop into some of 007's most famous rides with the Best of Bond Car Pack and look forward to the upcoming Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack.

Microsoft has brought several of its games to Steam over the last few years, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves and Gears 5. The storefront gives Microsoft another way to reach PC players and it's proven to be a successful strategy. The company sold more than a million copies of Sea of Thieves on Steam in the space of around six weeks.