'Gears 5' Xbox Series X update brings Dave Bautista to the story mode

The Xbox Series X and S update to Gears 5 won’t just make the game prettier — it’ll also put a familiar face in more places. The Coalition told IGN in an interview that the game will give you the option of swapping in Dave Bautista (or rather, his WWE persona Batista) as Marcus Fenix during the single-player campaign. Until now, the actor and wrestler was limited to multiplayer. Of course, you can stick to the original appearance if you can’t imagine anyone but John DiMaggio in the role.

Yes, there will be changes to the game itself. The New Game+ mode carries over existing Jack upgrades, adds new skins and introduces “mutators” (think big head mode), but also introduces two new extra-tough difficulty modes. Inconceivable is a ‘classic’ approach to added difficulty, while Ironman is a one-life mode that could keep you on edge the entire time.