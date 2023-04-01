'Forza Motorsport' will feature audio cues to help players with visual impairments drive Turn 10 says the upcoming racing sim is its most accessible game to date.

Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 Studios has previewed some of the game's accessibility features. First and foremost, the studio is hoping to make it easier for blind and low-vision players to enjoy the racing sim with the help of audio cues.

Turn 10 spent two years building Blind Driving Assists with the help of accessibility consultant Brandon Cole (who is blind) and other blind and low-vision players. The feature offers supplemental audio cues to help players navigate. They'll receive audible information on things like track position and orientation, and their approach and progress during turns. Players will also learn details about the car, including the level of deceleration needed and when to shift gears if they're using manual transmission.

In a video that shows off the feature and details its development, Cole notes that the steering guide option pans the engine noise and tire sounds to the left or right, depending on the direction players should turn. Beeping sounds will tell players when they're nearing the edge of the track. Cole says that, with the help of the cues, he was able to win a race against a bunch of AI-driven cars.

Blind and low-vision players can preview the audio cues in the accessibility menu. They'll hear in-depth descriptions of what each cue means, thanks to the inclusion of a customizable screen narrator. Players can individually switch each set of cues on and off, and they'll be able to tweak the pitch and volume of them. Although it will likely take a while for players to get used to the cues, they could be immensely useful for blind and low-vision folks who want to play Forza Motorsport.

Along with more common accessibility features such as full controller remapping, colorblindness filters and customizable subtitles, there's another called One Touch Driving. This enables players to customize braking, steering and throttle assists to minimize the number of simultaneous inputs needed. They can enable as many of the assists as they like. Turn 10 worked with players who have mobility and stamina disabilities to create One Touch Driving, which is intended for those who may find it difficult to hold down buttons or press several buttons at the same time.

Forza Motorsport is slated to arrive later this year . It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

