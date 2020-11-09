Furries recreate Four Seasons Total Landscaping in VR as a hangout spot

A Philadelphia landscaping business carved out its place in history over the weekend after a Trump campaign press conference was held there. President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other campaign supporters spoke to the press outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping just as all the networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden.

Whether campaign workers legitimately planned to book Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of a Four Seasons hotel is not entirely clear, but come on. What transpired in real life at that location was pretty absurd, and you can now check out the local business in its ramshackle gloriousness in virtual reality.