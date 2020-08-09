Latest in Gear

Image credit: IBM

Code compiler pioneer Frances Allen dies at 88

She also played a key role in parallel computing.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago
Comments
160 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Computing pioneer Frances Allen
IBM

It’s a sad week for the computing industry. IBM reports (via the New York Times) that computing pioneer and company fellow Frances Allen died of Alzheimer’s on her birthday, August 4th, at the age of 88. She’s best known for making vital contributions to compilers, or the software that turns raw code into fast-running executables. From 1966 onward, she and scientist John Cocke wrote papers detailing algorithms and frameworks that helped compilers become much more efficient — if you’ve ever built an app, you likely owe something to Allen’s work.

She and her peers also made progress on parallel computing, where tasks are shared across systems to speed up their completion.

Allen was also instrumental to advancing women in technology. Apart from being one of the relatively few women participating in early work on computers (she joined IBM as a code instructor in 1957), she made a point to support women and served as a mentor. Half the experimental compiler group at IBM was made of women during the 1970s and 1980s. She was the first woman to become an IBM Fellow, receiving the distinction in 1989. She was also the first to win a Turing Award, in 2006, and an upcoming IEEE award will be named after her.

In those lights, Allen’s work will likely persist for a very long time to come. The apps on your computer or phone depend on the speed that comes from modern compilers, and Allen helped crack the door open for more inclusiveness in tech. She’ll be missed.

In this article: Frances Allen, personal computing, Obituary, compiler, parallel computing, computing, science, IBM, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
160 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Amazon may turn dying JC Penney and Sears stores into warehouses

Amazon may turn dying JC Penney and Sears stores into warehouses

View
Our readers get real about their issues with the AirPods Pro

Our readers get real about their issues with the AirPods Pro

View
Watch AI-controlled virtual fighters take on an Air Force pilot August 18th

Watch AI-controlled virtual fighters take on an Air Force pilot August 18th

View
Toshiba officially quits the laptop business

Toshiba officially quits the laptop business

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr