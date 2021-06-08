FuboTV’s live sports streaming comes to LG Smart TVs

FuboTV, the sports-focused live-streaming service, is bringing its app to LG’s range of Smart TVs. Models made between 2018 and today can download the app, which enables users to stream live sports, as well as news and entertainment.

The app offers up to six individual user profiles, the ability to record series or follow your favorite sports team. It doesn’t look as if you’ll be able to, at least right now, take advantage of Multiview 2.0, a system that enables you to watch four live streams at once, which has been available on Apple TV since late last year.