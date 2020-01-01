FuboTV adds ESPN and other Disney channels to its live TV service

FuboTV just filled one of the few remaining gaps in its live streaming TV lineup. The service has struck a deal to carry a wide range of Disney channels. A base Standard subscription will provide many of Disney’s best-known channels both live and on demand, including the three main ESPN channels, ABC, ABC News, the Disney Channel and National Geographic. Other packages will get you the likes of ESPN Deportes, Nat Geo Wild, BabyTV and similarly more focused channels.

ACC Network and SEC Network are included in the Standard package for in-market viewing, but you’ll need to pay more if you want to see their sports from anywhere in the US.