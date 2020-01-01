Latest in Entertainment

FuboTV's sports-centric app comes to the Xbox One

Xbox One X and Xbox One S users can stream 4K content.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
FuboTV on the Xbox One
FuboTV is giving subscribers a new way to watch its sports-centric live TV streaming by launching on Microsoft’s Xbox One. That marks the first time on a console for the subscription service, which offers a mix of over 100 sports, entertainment and news channels. You’ll also be able to watch in 4K on Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles, as FuboTV is one of the rare OTT live multichannel TV services that streams at Ultra HD resolution.

FuboTV will be available with most features found on other devices like live video launching, the ability to flip through other channels while watching live video, DVR recording with one touch for entire series and user profiles. The company will also add Xbox One-specific features over time, eventually making better use of the Xbox One remote and using the Xbox One’s speed to reduce buffering.

FuboTV recently bolstered its soccer-oriented sports offerings with the NHL and MLB Networks, and also includes channels like Fox, CBS and NBC in the $55 per month packages. For an extra $5.99 you can get 30 more sports channels including NBA TV and the Tennis Channel, while the $10.99 Sports Plus packages offers the NFL Network’s RedZone, PAC 12 regional networks and more. The app is now available on all Xbox One consoles, and users can get it or subscribe to FuboTV by navigating to the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

In this article: FuboTV, Xbox One, 4K, streaming, sports, soccer, news, entertainment
