Fujifilm's insanely fast f/1.0 lens is the first with autofocus

Fujifilm has unveiled the world’s fastest autofocus lens, the XF50mmf1.0 R WR designed for its APS-C sensor X-series mirrorless cameras. It joins a very rare club of f/1.0 or lower lenses that includes Nikon’s f/0.95 Z-Noct. Such lenses have very large apertures that let users shoot clear photos in low-light situations, with very shallow depths of field.
At 4.07 inches long and 1.86 pounds, the XF50mmF1.0 R WR lens isn’t tiny, but it’s not huge, either, considering the 12 lens elements in nine groups. By comparison, Fujifilm’s 56mm f/1.2 lens weighs .9 pounds and is three inches long, while the full-frame Z-Noct is 6 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds.