Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fujifilm

Software update for Fujifilm's GFX100 turns it into a 400MP camera

The feature takes advantage of the camera's 102-megapixel sensor and IBIS.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fujifilm GFX100
Fujifilm

With its 102-megapixel sensor, Fujifilm’s $10,000 GFX100 can already capture incredibly dense images that bring out tiny details in a subject. But with the help of new firmware and a technique called pixel shift multi-shot, the GFX100 can now capture 400-megapixel images.

As PetaPixel explains, to accomplish the feat the camera uses a combination of its 102-megapixel sensor and in-body stabilization. The latter component will move the sensor in tiny, 0.5-pixel increments while it captures 16 separate RAW images. Fuji’s new Pixel Shift Combiner software then stitches together those RAW files into a single 400-megapixel digital negative (DNG) images that apps like Capture One can edit.  

Fujifilm Pixel Shift
Fujifilm

As you might have guessed, a 400-megapixel image is substantially bigger than one of its 100-megapixel counterparts, with the former taking up as much as 200 megabytes when compressed into a JPEG file. The denser image is also more cumbersome and time-consuming to process in Photoshop and other image editing apps. 

Obviously, no hobbyist needs a camera capable of snapping 400-megapixel images, and most professionals don’t need one either. But as Fujifilm points out, the feature does make a lot of sense for cultural preservation work where those images can help archivists and restorers go about their work. If you’re fancy enough to own a GFX100, you can download the new firmware from Fujifilm’s website.

In this article: medium format, GFX100, Pixel Shift, photography, mirrorless, cameras, fujifilm, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

View
Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr