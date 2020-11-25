Software update for Fujifilm's GFX100 turns it into a 400MP camera

With its 102-megapixel sensor, Fujifilm’s $10,000 GFX100 can already capture incredibly dense images that bring out tiny details in a subject. But with the help of new firmware and a technique called pixel shift multi-shot, the GFX100 can now capture 400-megapixel images.

As PetaPixel explains, to accomplish the feat the camera uses a combination of its 102-megapixel sensor and in-body stabilization. The latter component will move the sensor in tiny, 0.5-pixel increments while it captures 16 separate RAW images. Fuji’s new Pixel Shift Combiner software then stitches together those RAW files into a single 400-megapixel digital negative (DNG) images that apps like Capture One can edit.