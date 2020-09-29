Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget

Noise cancellation comes to Google Meet on Android and iOS

It can remove unwanted sounds like typing, door closing and construction.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google meet noise cancellation
Steve Dent/Engadget

Google Meet has introduced noise cancellation for mobile devices on Android and iOS, matching what it can already do on the desktop. The feature will be useful for folks working from home in a noisy environment who prefer to use Meet on a smartphone.

As with the PC version, the noise reduction filters out any noises that don’t sound like voices. That means it’ll get rid of things like typing, construction noise or closing a door, but it can’t block voices from a TV or other people talking in the room. The feature is turned off by default, so you’ll need to turn it on if you want to use it, but there are certain circumstances where you may not want it. “If non-speech is an important part of your call, like playing musical instruments, turn off noise reduction,” Google advises.

The new feature is part of a series of big changes Google is making in order to keep up with its chief rival, Zoom. On desktop, it recently added low-light mode, tiled layouts, backgrounds and background blur. Noise cancellation on mobile will be available in the coming days for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education users, but not other versions including G Suite Basic, G Suite Business and G Suite for Education.

In this article: G Meet, Tiled layout, noise cancellation, low light, Chrome tab, video conference, zoom, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA schedules the first Crew Dragon operational flight for Halloween

NASA schedules the first Crew Dragon operational flight for Halloween

View
NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

View
TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

View
Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

View
Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr