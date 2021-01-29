Latest in Entertainment

G4 returns today on YouTube and Twitch

It will stream a weekly show called B4G4 ahead of its official relaunch this summer.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
3h ago
B4G4
Comcast

Ahead of its return later this year, G4 will air a new series called B4G4 on YouTube and Twitch. It starts streaming today (Friday, January 29th). Among other content, the series will feature comedy sketches, game reviews and music parodies, with fans getting the chance to submit their own work to the show through the G4 Reddit community. It’s also one of the ways those same fans can take part in G4’s online search for hosting and writing talent. 

G4 provided an initial look at the show in a short clip it shared on its social media channels. “It’s a bit of work in progress, but that’s the point,” says G4 “CEO” Jerry XL (played by YouTube sketch comedian Gus Johnson) of B4G4. “Tell us what you hate. Tell us what you love. Tell us what you’d be willing to spend your discretionary income on.” 

The announcement comes one day after G4 confirmed both Attack of the Show! and X-Play will return when the network officially relaunches this summer. G4 first started teasing its return last summer but has so far said little about where you’ll be able to watch all of its shows. With its ties to NBCUniversal, there’s been some speculation its content could land on Peacock.   

G4 returns today on YouTube and Twitch

