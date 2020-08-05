Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 adds Apple Watch-like features

Still, the Watch 3 looks very similar to the original, with Samsung calling out its premium materials like a stainless steel case and Gorilla Glass DX screen. More importantly, it is better at supporting your workouts. The Watch 3 can now track 40 different types of exercise and autodetect seven. You can start logging a session by lifting your wrist and saying “begin pullups” or “start squats,” according to Samsung, and the device will track metrics like your heart rate, duration and calories burned.

The Watch 3 will also come with a new “digital running coach” to help you improve your pace and endurance, as well as some 120 video workouts that you can stream to compatible TVs via the Samsung Health app on your phone. There are also updated display options when you work out so you can pick from basic, custom or heart rate zone modes. In basic, the watch will show your pace, duration and heart rate during your workout, while heart rate zone focuses on your pulse. Custom allows you to pick what you want to see.

In Q3 this year, you’ll also get to access your maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 Max) and SpO2 (relative blood oxygen) readings on the watch after Samsung pushes a software update. In South Korea, the Watch 3 will also offer ECG and blood pressure monitoring features, and for US users this won’t be available “unless we receive authorization from the FDA,” Samsung said. The company said its ECG uses built in electrodes, while its blood pressure monitoring tool uses an algorithm to calculate systolic and diastolic pressures. You’ll need to use a blood pressure cuff for an initial calibration before relying on the Watch 3 fully for this, though.

With the Watch 3, Samsung is also playing a bit of catch-up. ECG is a feature Apple already unveiled in the Watch Series 4, and it’s not the only existing tool the Galaxy Watch 3 is adding. Samsung is calling one of these “trip detection,” which is basically a different way of saying “fall detection” — something that debuted on the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. Samsung says it version will only recognize falls when “engaged in dynamic motion not when still,” though.

When the Galaxy Watch 3 detects an emergency, whether it’s a fall (or excuse me, trip) or an anomaly in your pulse or blood pressure, it can alert your selected contacts with a customizable SOS message. You can use the Samsung Health app to pick up to four contacts for such situations.

Samsung also updated the Watch 3’s sleep tracking tool, revamping its system that used to monitor just your REM cycles. Now, it will log your time asleep, breath and heart rate to give you more comprehensive data on your night’s rest and provide a report each morning with tips on how to improve your slumber. It sounds very similar to Fitbit’s approach, with Samsung saying it monitors four stages of sleep and delivers a score each day.

That’s a slew of health-related updates coming, while there are few changes coming on the hardware front. The Watch 3 will use the same Exynos 9110 processor and batteries as the Watch Active 2, meaning we should expect similar performance and runtime. The Watch 3’s screen is bigger than the originals, with 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays on the 41mm and 45mm models respectively. But that’s the same size as the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Like other Samsung smartwatches before it, the Watch 3 also does a slew of other things thanks to Tizen OS. You’ll be able to measure your stress level, play music through Spotify, send and receive messages, make NFC payments through Samsung Pay. There’s also water resistance of up to 5ATM so you can take the watch swimming. LTE models are also available, with the 41mm cellular version starting at $449.

As Google figures out what it’s doing with Wear OS and its acquisition of Fitbit, it’s nice to see that Samsung is still able to give Apple some competition in the smartwatch space. We still need to know how it will perform and how long it will last after some testing, but if you’re already itching to get a new Galaxy Watch with the rotating bezel, you can buy it tomorrow.