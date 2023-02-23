Game designer Shinji Mikami is leaving the Bethesda studio he founded

One of the game industry's better-known figures is moving on from the studio he created. Bethesda has confirmed that Tango Gameworks founder and CEO Shinji Mikami is leaving his company in the "coming months." The designer hasn't provided reasons for his departure, or said where he's going next. We've asked Bethesda and Tango for comment.

Mikami has been one of the most influential game developers in his 33-year career. He's best-known for directing and producing early Resident Evil games, but has also played a key role in other Capcom series like Devil May Cry, Dino Crisis and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. He had a brief stint at PlatinumGames, only to found Tango Gameworks in 2010. His studio has enjoyed success with the Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Tango's most recent project is the surprise-release rhythm brawler Hi-Fi Rush.

Tango wasn't independent for long. Bethesda had its parent company, ZeniMax, acquire Mikami's studio in October 2010 after it ran into financial trouble. Microsoft bought ZeniMax in 2021.

This doesn't necessarily mean Tango is in trouble. Mikami executive produced the company's three most recent games, and Bethesda notes he's a "supportive mentor" to younger developers. However, this still amounts to an industry legend leaving the studio that's supposed to reflect his vision.