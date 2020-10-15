Latest in Gaming

Image credit: GameFly

Gamefly's rental business now belongs to a media wholesaler

Alliance Entertainment says it plans to improve the service.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

GameFly
GameFly

You may have forgotten about GameFly, but someone else hasn’t. The video game rental subscription service has a new owner: Alliance Entertainment. The physical media distributor, one of the largest in the US, has purchased GameFly for an undisclosed amount and plans to operate it as an independent subsidiary. 

Thanks to the acquisition, Alliance says GameFly customers will have access to a more extensive catalog of games to buy and rent. The two will also sell a wider variety of gaming-related products, including controllers, headsets and consoles. “Over the coming months, we’re going to be making some big announcements about fresh changes to our subscriptions that we think will make console gamers very happy,” said Tim Hinsley, the president of GameFly.

GameFly’s sale comes at a time when fewer and fewer people are renting video games. It was only last year that Redbox exited the market. GameFly itself has seen its fortunes wax and wane in recent years. In 2018, the company shut down its game streaming service after EA bought the technology that powered it. 

In this article: GameFly, Services, video games, rentals, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitter is down, but why?

Twitter is down, but why?

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
HomePod will soon have Dolby Atmos support for Apple TV 4K

HomePod will soon have Dolby Atmos support for Apple TV 4K

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr