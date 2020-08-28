With conferences still on hold, the gaming world is enjoying Gamescom 2020 together online instead of in person. The first night of the event already gave us looks at Fall Guys season two and a new Dragon Age game, but there was so much more to see. Awards, trailers and more, it’s all here in this fifteen minute video that will get you quickly caught up on some of the latest news in gaming.
Watch the best trailers from Gamescom 2020's opening night in 15 minutes
Trailers for 'Lego Star Wars,' '12 Minutes,' 'Destiny 2: Beyond Light' and more.