Watch the best trailers from Gamescom 2020's opening night in 15 minutes

Trailers for 'Lego Star Wars,' '12 Minutes,' 'Destiny 2: Beyond Light' and more.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
34m ago
With conferences still on hold, the gaming world is enjoying Gamescom 2020 together online instead of in person. The first night of the event already gave us looks at Fall Guys season two and a new Dragon Age game, but there was so much more to see. Awards, trailers and more, it’s all here in this fifteen minute video that will get you quickly caught up on some of the latest news in gaming.

In this article: gamescom2020, supercut, trailers, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, Dragon Age, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
