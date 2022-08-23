Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live right here at 2PM ET

It's Gamescom time once again, and the big Opening Night Live showcase kicks off today at 2PM ET. It'll all be streamed on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter, and it's scheduled to last two whole hours. Video game king Geoff Keighley will host the show, just as he does with The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, and he's already teased a handful of titles that'll make an appearance.

Today's show is set to include new footage and news about Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, High on Life, Borderlands, Sonic Frontiers and more games. Many of these titles are set to come out at the end of this year or early next, so expect plenty of gameplay hype.

Gamescom takes place in Cologne, Germany, and it runs from August 24th to 28th. The entire festival will include about 1,100 exhibitors from around the world, and the indie arena is particularly packed this year. We'll have all the news from ONL and the wider show this week, so stay tuned.

As for the rest of 2022, The Game Awards will be held on December 8th and the show will include a new category for "best adaptation."