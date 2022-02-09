Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson are starring in the inevitable GameStop dramatization

Paul Dano and Sebastian Stan also appear in 'Dumb Money,' which starts filming this month.
Kris Holt
09.02.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 2, 2022
GameStop logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens.
SOPA Images via Getty Images

As if multiple documentaries, podcasts and books weren't enough to tell the tale of last year's GameStop stock squeeze, a feature film about the saga is in the works. Seth Rogen (aka Donkey Kong), Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano will star in Dumb Money, which starts filming this month, according to Variety.

Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy, Cruella) will direct the film, which is based on the nonfiction book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich. It will focus on the Redditors at the heart of the story. If you recall, a group of users banded together on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit to artificially send GameStop stock soaring. Hedge funds and short sellers felt the brunt of the squeeze, with at least one hedge fund closing shop as a result. The situation even caught the attention of Congress amid calls for stricter regulation of the stock market.

