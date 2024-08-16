Fortnite returns to iOS in the EU as the Epic Games Store debuts on mobile

It's a big day for Epic Games . Not only has the company rolled out the latest season of Fortnite , it has achieved a long-held ambition by bringing the Epic Games Store to mobile devices . The app marketplace is now available on iOS in the European Union (after the bloc required Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhone and iPad) and on Android worldwide. As a result, that means Fortnite is once again available on iOS in the EU without having to rely on cloud gaming services .

You may recall that, back in 2020, Epic tried to bypass the cut Apple and Google take from in-app purchases by telling Fortnite players on iOS and Android they could save money by buying the in-game V-Bucks currency directly from the publisher. Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their stores , making the game unplayable on their platforms as Epic was no longer able to update it to maintain parity with the console and PC versions. Epic swiftly sued both companies , kicking off legal battles that are still rumbling on today.

But the EU kicked open the door for Fortnite to make a return to iOS in the bloc with the Digital Markets Act coming into force this year. (As Android's a more open platform, Epic can make its store and Fortnite available worldwide there.) Epic said in early 2024 that it would bring its games store and Fortnite to iOS in the EU this year. After yet more cattiness from Epic when Apple twice rejected the app marketplace, the latter eventually approved an iOS version of the Epic Games Store in July.

Along with the official return of Fortnite on mobile, the Epic Games Store is bringing Fall Guys to iOS and Android for the first time. The mobile version of the excellent platformer battle royale has nearly full parity with the console and PC versions — the level-building creative mode isn't available on iOS or Android for now. Otherwise, the game supports full cross-play and cross-progression with the other versions as everything's synced through your Epic account.

Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile spin-off of Rocket League, is available via the Epic store on iOS and Android too. Epic plans to work with other developers to bring their titles to the storefront in the future.

In addition, Epic is making its games available on other third-party mobile storefronts, starting with AltStore PAL today. It also plans to do so on Aptoide’s iOS store in the EU, ONE Store on Android and other app marketplaces.

“The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union," Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement. "Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice."