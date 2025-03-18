Lego Pokémon are coming in 2026

Brick-building and monster-catching are about to converge, and parents' wallets aren't ready. The Lego Group and The Pokémon Company said on Tuesday that their collaboration will bear (plastic) fruit starting next year. It sounds like the ideal companion for the upcoming Lego Game Boy.

The companies haven't yet announced any Lego Pokémon sets — or, for that matter, anything beyond the fact that there is now a partnership and that they're targeting a 2026 release date. But the tease will likely give countless young (and old!) imaginations plenty to chew on until we know more. Children love building Legos and training Pokémon, so it's easy to imagine the collab shooting to the top of countless wishlists.

While video games based on licensed Lego toy sets have been around for ages, licensed Lego sets based on video games are a newer phenomenon. Lego Minecraft has been around for over a decade, but recent years have also brought sets of Super Mario, Zelda, Overwatch and Sonic the Hedgehog in brick form.

"The LEGO Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand," Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International, wrote in a press release. "Working with the best-in-class team at the LEGO Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both LEGO fans and the Pokémon community's reactions in 2026."