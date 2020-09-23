Garmin's Venu Sq is another Apple Watch lookalike

Garmin is the latest company to join the ranks of smartwatch makers who have their own Apple Watch clone. It’s announcing the new Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music Edition today, which promise up to six days of battery life as well as built-in GPS for a starting price of $200. These devices will retail alongside last year’s Venu, which will continue to be sold for $400.
While the original Venu had a round watch face and was the first of Garmin’s watches to feature a color AMOLED panel, the Venu Sq features a rounded rectangular screen instead. This makes it look a lot more like the Apple Watch, and those who prefer circular watches may want to consider the more expensive Venu.