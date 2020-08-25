Global smartphone shipments tanked by 20.4 percent due to the pandemic

A new report from Gartner says global smartphone sales dropped 20.4 percent to 295 million in Q2 2020. And as you might have guessed, the coronavirus pandemic played a significant role. "Travel restrictions, retail closures and more prudent spending on nonessential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year," said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.
Of the major phone manufacturers, only Apple came out relatively unscathed. According to Gartner, the company sold 38 million iPhones in Q2 2020, representing a decline of 0.4 percent year-over-year. The firm says the recent release of the updated iPhone SE and improving market conditions in China helped the company. What may have also aided Apple — or at the very least not hurt it — is the situation in India.