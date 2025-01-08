The best tech and gadgets we found on CES 2025 Day Two

It's the second day of CES 2025, and I'm sure you've spent the whole day with your eyes pointed to our liveblog containing all the news of the day . But I'm sure there are a few folks who might have sneezed, or blinked, and missed something important. Which is why we've made this lovely list of all the biggest news from this day of the show, just for those folks who sneezed.

Lenovo blesses us with its presence at CES

There was plenty more PC-flavored news broadcast to the world, including Lenovo's turn in the spotlight. Most notably, it showed off the ThinkBook Plus , a real version of its flexible OLED laptop from a few years back. At the touch of a button, that 14-inch display will expand to a bit more productivity-friendly 16.7-inches, which might justify the $3,500 starting price.

Lenovo also showed off a dummy prototype of its Legion Go 2 gaming handheld , and hints as to what specs it'll be carrying. Alongside that, it announced the Legion Go S , the first third-party SteamOS gaming handheld that'll offer a legitimate alternative to the Steam Deck. If you'd rather play games in a more traditional way, by which I mean with one leg as an ersatz table while you sit awkwardly on a crowded bus, then you can opt for Lenovo's new Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop which can be specced with NVIDIA's RTX 5090 graphics .

Of course, Lenovo also released some normal laptops, including the Yoga Slim 9i, the first laptop to launch with an under-display camera. The tweak enables it to boast a 98 percent screen to body ratio, which should get all of your friends and enemies feeling jealous. The ThinkPad X9 , meanwhile, will likely break hearts of longstanding ThinkPad fans, since it has no aluminum chassis and no Trackpoint. Yes, we can hardly believe it too.

Qualcomm brings new chips, while Maingear, ASUS and Razer bring the PC goodies

Qualcomm, with less to prove than Intel right now, has announced its Snapdragon X chips will land in more Windows Copilot + PCs in the near future . A plethora of models are currently in development, with a focus on affordability rather than bells and whistles. Qualcomm and its partners, which include Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo are targeting a base price of $600. Which should be affordable enough for plenty of entry-level buyers to update their ageing hardware to take advantage of whatever we work out what AI is actually good for.

ASUS' new ZenBook A14 made its debut in the desert, showing off some pretty lovely industrial design and a spec sheet to match. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar was delighted with the premium materials used in its construction, and the look and feel. The one downside is that it's equipped / blighted (delete as appropriate) with Qualcomm's X or Elite chips, limiting backwards compatibility with older Windows apps.

Maingear, meanwhile, went to town on its fancy-looking water-cooled desktops as it attempts to reassert its dominance in the custom PC space. The range comes with heavy-duty plumbing and a whole bunch of fans and radiators to help keep your planet-burning GPUs cool.

One permanent fixture of CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada is gaming company Razer showing off its latest lighting-infused hardware. First up, it debuted its new Blade 16 laptop , which it says is its thinnest gaming laptop ever made. It also showed off Project Arielle , an RGB-clad gaming chair that'll glow red as it warms you up and blue as it cools you down. And, to round things out, the company also showed off a fancypants monitor stand that, surprise surprise, was also RGB .

Smart Glasses at CES 2025

Smart glasses have always been something of a technological cul-de-sac, but the signs are that the technology is quickly maturing. We've seen plenty of specs at this year's CES that aren't just a faddy gimmick with a too-expensive price tag. For instance, RayNeo's new X3 AR Pro frames comes with a built-in camera and the ability to interact with a ChatGPT-powered assistant. Then there's Even Realities, which brought the G1A and G1B to the show, which impressed me no end. They're far lower tech than some of the products on offer, but with a more robust feature set that includes real-time translation, teleprompting and turn-by-turn directions. Xreal, too, was able to show off its latest personal cinema-style AR glasses that didn't make me want to throw up the second I put them on.

The CES Auto Show: New Honda EVs and BMW's Panoramic iDrive turn heads

Honda rocked up in Nevada to talk up prototype models of the concept vehicles it showed off last year . The 0 Series Saloon sedan, which 100% looks like the car Inspector Gadget would drive, and the 0 Series SUV, which also looks like a car Inspector Gadget would drive. The auto maker said both models will be available to buy at some point next year, harnessing Honda's brand-spanking new EV architecture.

And BMW was also here, showing off its new Panoramic iDrive system that'll come to every new BMW. That includes a display running the width of the dashboard with key statistics on your drive, rather than sticking it in an instrument binnacle like a normal person is used to. Of course, the idea here is to give you so many places to stick useful information it's impossible for you to miss what's going on. Unless you spend so much time staring at the raft of digital displays that you forget your eyes should really be pointed toward the road.

The rest of the best at CES 2025