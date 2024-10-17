The Morning After: Amazon finally made a Kindle with a color display

In a barrage of Kindle hardware, Amazon might have something for anyone looking to upgrade from a basic Kindle. The biggest reveal might be the Kindle Colorsoft, its first reader with a color display. Amazon tried to ensure the reader has a good color and black-and-white experience, with high contrast, high resolution and high clarity whether you're looking at a color image or a black-and-white page. Amazon uses nitride LEDs, which work with the company’s algorithm to enhance color and brightness without washing out images.

Judging by the press images (and the demos we went to), these seem primed for graphic novels and comics. If you’re looking for something to digitally house your comics and manga, the Kindle Colorsoft will cost you $280 and start shipping on October 30.

— Mat Smith

You can finally scribble on your books.

Amazon

With the original Scribe, Amazon got a lot of the basics right. It nailed latency and smoothness of the writing experience, but writing notes on your ebooks was a bit janky. Now, when you write on a page, the Scribe will generate a box for your notes. This box is embedded in the text, with the book’s words rearranging and flowing to accommodate it. However, it’s still not a simple ‘draw on the page’ solution. The Kindle Scribe will be available in December, starting at $400.

The Analogue 3D costs $250 and will ship early next year.

Analogue

Analogue says it’s nailed its most complicated project yet: rebuilding the Nintendo 64 from scratch. Once again, the Analogue 3D has an FPGA (field programmable gate array) chip, coded to emulate the original console on a hardware level. We’re promised support for every official N64 cartridge ever released, across all regions, but with some major upgrades. The Analogue 3D supports 4K output, variable refresh rate displays and PAL and NTSC carts. The company is also making Original Display Modes to emulate your CRT TV of yore.

It’s been designed for NASA’s Artemis III mission.

NASA

Prada and Axiom Space teamed up to design a new spacesuit, and NASA is now ready to reveal the look. This is the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit, white with red and gray accents for a bit of color and excitement. The suit is almost finished, having undergone testing and simulations at Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA facilities. It should enter a final review in 2025.

