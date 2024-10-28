The Morning After: Claim your Cash App settlement money

Plus, Chrome might get its own AI assistant, and the iMac G4 may live again.

If you’ve used Cash App in the last six years, you might be entitled to compensation as part of a class-action settlement. The company set up a $15 million fund after breaches enabled a trove of user personal data to leak . You can file a claim through a dedicated settlement website, and depending on what you can prove, you could receive up to $2,500. If there’s a downside beyond having your private financial data leaked, it’s that you’ve only got until November 19 to file.

— Dan Cooper

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

News in Brief

It’ll be good for, uh, research.

Google

Google is reportedly developing an AI agent for Chrome to act as a live assistant for your daily browsing . Codenamed Jarvis, because of course it is, it will help you with common tasks, like research, shopping and booking flights. Perhaps you could ask it to look at every price comparison website, collate the results and select the cheapest option. Maybe, in future, it could even buy, use and enjoy the thing you’re looking to purchase while you sit at your computer.

Continue Reading.

‘High-resolution playback is for closers.’

If you’ve ever noticed one of your Instagram videos looks worse now than it did before, there’s a reason. Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed the platform intentionally downgrades video quality for clips not pulling eyeballs . Which feels like Instagram’s putting its finger on the scale for folks who’ve already cracked the secret of virality against those still working it out.

Continue Reading.

Everyone loves the Sunflower iMac G4.

Apple

As elegant as Apple’s computers are, the last one to transcend that and become beautiful was the iMac G4. Now, the rumor mill is hinting the company’s long-rumored smart home display may wind up using the same design . On one hand, great, who doesn’t want to see what Apple can do with that design? On the other, Apple’s lackluster commitment to the smart home means it’ll probably be a pointless waste of money anyway.

Continue Reading.

Siri, can you look up ‘Pyrrhic’ in the dictionary?

Masimo

The endless battle between Apple and Masimo has seen the bigger company win its latest courtroom skirmish. Apple successfully argued some of Masimo’s watches infringed on Apple’s design patents but won just $250 (not a typo) in damages . Sadly, Apple didn’t win big enough to score an injunction preventing Masimo from selling its watches. That sound you can’t hear right now is champagne corks not being popped in the hallowed halls of Apple Park.