The Morning After: Claim your Cash App settlement money
Plus, Chrome might get its own AI assistant, and the iMac G4 may live again.
If you’ve used Cash App in the last six years, you might be entitled to compensation as part of a class-action settlement. . You can file a claim through a dedicated settlement website, and depending on what you can prove, you could receive up to $2,500. If there’s a downside beyond having your private financial data leaked, it’s that you’ve only got until November 19 to file.
— Dan Cooper
News in Brief
Alas, making the dock was almost harder than making the Playdate itself.
This includes a fourth book in the Southern Reach series, which began with Annihilation.
It promised would-be driver rates only its top earners made.
Still no closer to the dream of a non-invasive glucose monitor.
There are trade-offs, but for that sort of money, you can’t complain.
It’ll be good for, uh, research.
. Codenamed Jarvis, because of course it is, it will help you with common tasks, like research, shopping and booking flights. Perhaps you could ask it to look at every price comparison website, collate the results and select the cheapest option. Maybe, in future, it could even buy, use and enjoy the thing you’re looking to purchase while you sit at your computer.
‘High-resolution playback is for closers.’
If you’ve ever noticed one of your Instagram videos looks worse now than it did before, there’s a reason. . Which feels like Instagram’s putting its finger on the scale for folks who’ve already cracked the secret of virality against those still working it out.
Everyone loves the Sunflower iMac G4.
As elegant as Apple’s computers are, the last one to transcend that and become beautiful was the iMac G4. . On one hand, great, who doesn’t want to see what Apple can do with that design? On the other, Apple’s lackluster commitment to the smart home means it’ll probably be a pointless waste of money anyway.
Siri, can you look up ‘Pyrrhic’ in the dictionary?
The endless battle between Apple and Masimo has seen the bigger company win its latest courtroom skirmish. . Sadly, Apple didn’t win big enough to score an injunction preventing Masimo from selling its watches. That sound you can’t hear right now is champagne corks not being popped in the hallowed halls of Apple Park.