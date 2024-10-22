The Morning After: Ford tells EV owners to stop using its Tesla adapter
Plus, we review Nintendo’s newest game… themed alarm clock.
Ford has issued a bulletin urging people to stop using its Tesla Supercharger adapter. It . The company says it will send a replacement adapter soon and asks users to return the faulty one. Both the replacement and the shipping cost to send back the original will be free of charge.
It’s another high-profile stumble for Ford, especially since this adapter was delayed several times already due to supplier issues. Plus, it’s not as if these adapters are toys, given they’re hooking up to Superchargers capable of pumping out 250kW. Ford must also be smarting that it had to sign a charging pact with Tesla in the first place and will adopt NACS as its charging standard in 2025.
— Dan Cooper
The biggest tech stories you missed
Yet another round of newspapers versus AI startups.
The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post are . It comes just a week after The New York Times did the same, with all three arguing that Perplexity is stealing their content. Let another round of AI vs. newspaper courtroom skirmish begin!
Yes, we paid someone money to review an alarm clock.
Nintendo is such a storied company that even its silly side projects get a deep level of rigorous scrutiny. Devindra Hardawar has . It’s designed to rouse you from your slumber with sounds from a variety of Nintendo titles, including Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild. Whether it’s worth the $100 asking price, you’ll have to read the review to learn why it’s both charming and frustrating.
I just wish the naming convention was easier to grasp.
Qualcomm has announced the . It’s packing the Oryon CPU found in last year’s X Elite laptop chip and uses a 3nm process, which should offer significant leaps in performance. It’ll be interesting to see which devices this pops up in and how much faster it is compared to its immediate predecessors.