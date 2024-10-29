The Morning After: Apple Intelligence is officially here

Apple Intelligence, the company’s all-encompassing branding for its AI tools, features and curios, is finally here. Did you think Apple launched this ages ago? It was announced in June, and drip fed to beta testers, first in the developer preview, then the open preview.

It was even a big part of the iPhone 16 sales pitch at launch, but Apple’s newest phones lacked those AI features — until now. Arriving as part of Apple’s updates to iOS, iPadOS and macOS, it’s not everything teased at WWDC (no making your own emojis for now), but it’s a tract of new features showing how the company is tackling AI in its software.

As well as new proofreading and rewriting tools, there’s live transcription for phone calls and Notes’ audio recordings. Apple Intelligence also adds text summaries for websites, emails and all those transcriptions. There’s also my personal favorite: notification summaries.

We’ll be taking a closer look at what Apple Intelligence is capable of, but broadly (and from our experience testing the preview builds), the additions won’t change your smartphone life. Some of them are very useful, while others, like photo editing, fall behind rivals like Google and Samsung.

It has the same design as the last two models.

In time for those new features, Apple’s new iMac includes new colorways and the latest Apple silicon. The new model has the same display and design as previous models, but there’s a new nano-texture glass screen option for a proper splurge. Apple says the M4 inside the new iMac makes the computer 1.7 times faster for daily productivity and up to 2.1 faster for more demanding tasks (i.e. gaming and photo editing) than the M1-powered iteration. The M4 iMac will be available on November 8, starting at the same $1,299 as its predecessor.

Moments is a lot like clips on YouTube.

Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Moments, which lets you save, share and rewatch certain scenes from shows and movies. For now, it’s mobile only, starting on Netflix’s iOS app and coming to Android in the next few weeks. Netflix says episodes and films will start playing from bookmarked scenes when you rewatch them, with an array of share buttons for messaging and social media apps. It’s perfectly timed for my recent binging of Kath and Kim. All four series, done.

It's only Pixel 6 and 7 handsets for now.

Google is selling refurbished Pixel 6, Pixel 6A and Pixel 7 handsets directly through the Google Store. Discounts are up to 40 percent compared to new models, but we are on Pixel 9 now, so there are no brand new Pixel 6s on sale, at least not from Google. Prices start at $339 for the Pixel 6.

