The Morning After: DOJ wants Google to sell Chrome
We’re getting Minecraft theme parks, whether we want them or not.
The Department of Justice is . It’s in response to a 2020 lawsuit filed by the DOJ and several US states that was finally ruled upon in August. Google has, naturally, said such a sale would be a terrible idea and would harm American competitiveness in the tech industry. I’m more curious about how much inherent value Chrome has without the backing of its parent company.
— Dan Cooper
News in Brief
How do you reduce wait times?
More staff members…AI, somehow.
And view a new trailer for its forthcoming movie.
The company behind Legoland is teaming up with Mojang to build Minecraft theme parks in the US and UK. . The announcement came on the same day as the , another sign of the game’s growing cultural dominance. Given I can’t move in my own home without hearing famous Minecraft YouTuber Aphmau screech-shouting at the top of her lungs, I can’t wait to grind my teeth into powder taking my kids to enjoy both.
i.e. The thing it should have had from the start.
Someone at Sony has finally noticed the PlayStation Portal was shipped without its raison d’être: cloud streaming. . It only took them a whole damn year to get around to it.
Finger pointing is happening.
Over the weekend, two undersea data cables in Europe were cut, with one German politician claiming sabotage. . Both Germany and Finland, two of the countries affected, say a thorough investigation is in progress.
A guide for the perplexed.
Sonos hasn’t had a great year, but one highlight has been the Arc Ultra soundbar, the first model to debut its Sound Motion technology. . He’ll talk you through what it’s good for, why Sonos spent $100 million to own it and what it means for the future of your home audio.
These games deserve better than this.
I’ve got fond memories of playing Warcraft II as a kid, with “They’re destroying our city!” a regular rallying cry in me and my friend Shane’s playground games. Sadly, it looks like Blizzard phoned this one in, prompting Igor to look a little closer at what’s going on.