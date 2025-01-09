The Morning After: Finding fun and relaxation in the middle of CES 2025

The world's biggest tech show is approaching its end, and it's been hard. Mostly. But it's not without its perks. Perhaps you got to sit in and experience the first CES press event inside the fully screened Sphere , or maybe you're getting a lovely facial treatment that combines cooling plates with LED light therapy , creating photos that will haunt you for the rest of your professional career? Or perhaps you're fleeing the violence and... fungi of The Last of Us universe in an immersive experience. (Work hard, play harder.)

Engadget Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low at CES. Oh wait, no.

It's not just upgraded laptops and TVs — even if plenty of those have broken cover. And stay tuned: We're selecting our nominees for the Best of CES — what is your pick? (And why isn't it this solar beach umbrella ?)

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

Where are your indoor fireworks, Samsung?

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This week, Delta was the first company to host a CES press conference, or as the emcee called it, "a show," at the Sphere in Las Vegas. You've likely heard about the high-tech venue, which usually hosts immersive concerts rather than trade show events. The "multi-sensory experience" has interior and exterior surfaces draped in LED displays and offering 4D effects like wind and smells. And Delta put all of those to use. Apple, Google, Sony and the rest of you, it's time to up your game.

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Got money to burn?

While a lot of the most significant announcements at CES aren't going to land until later in 2025, there are a few cool things you can already order. Like Anker's rebalanced four-port charger, which can output 140W and has its ports on the top/bottom, making it less likely to fall out of your power outlet. Segway's first e-bikes are also available to pre-order if you're feeling spendier, although specific pricing remains a mystery.

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The latest Freewrite has some quirky features and a bright red joystick.

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Astrohaus has been making its "distraction-free writing tools" under the Freewrite name for about a decade. Until now, they were standalone single-purpose devices simply for drafting text, but the Freewrite Wordrunner is a keyboard designed specifically with writers in mind. The function row has been replaced by a custom set of keys, which includes find and replace, undo and redo, paragraph up and down as well as back, forward and reload keys. The device will launch with early bird pricing on Kickstarter in February, but we don't know the price yet.

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