Next year's Geneva Motor Show is canceled too

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 2021 Geneva Motor Show, originally scheduled for March 4th through 14th, 2021, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The decision was made after a majority of exhibitors said they probably wouldn’t participate in a 2021 show, according to a statement from the event’s organizers. The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was also canceled after the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The Geneva International Motor Show is one of the largest car shows in the world, usually attracting 600,000 people and 10,000 journalists, according to the statement. The show’s cancellation dealt a huge blow both to the show itself and to the city of Geneva. GIMS is estimated to have an economic impact of more than 200 million Swiss francs per year, according to the statement.