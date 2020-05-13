Germany's COVID-19 contact tracing app arrives this week

Germany will be the next big country to launch a COVID-19 contact tracing app. Health Minister Jens Spahn has confirmed that the app is “coming this week,” with reports suggesting that it might be ready as soon as June 16th. Like Italy and some other countries, it’s using a decentralized approach to data that might protect privacy better than the central methods of countries like Australia.

As elsewhere, the app is meant to supplement conventional contact tracing (where staff reach out to people who came close to COVID-19 victims). This ideally makes it easier to isolate exposed people and prevent a second wave of infections that could lead to overwhelmed hospitals and further lockdowns.