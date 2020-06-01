Italy's 'Immuni' COVID-19 contact tracing app uses Google, Apple tech

Italy has released its official COVID-19 contact-tracing app, which is built on the framework developed by Apple and Google to track infections. Four regions -- Liguria, Abruzzo, Marche and Puglia -- will start piloting Immuni (Italian for "immune") on June 8th, according to Reuters. The app will later be made available in the rest of the country.
Immuni is one of the first few apps to take advantage of Apple and Google's contact-tracing API, and follows one Switzerland started piloting last week. The pandemic has hit Italy harder than most countries, as it has claimed at least 33,500 lives there. The country started easing lockdown restrictions in early May, but there are still fears that the infection rate may soar once more unless people adhere to social distancing guidelines.