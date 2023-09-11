Get Hulu + Live TV for $50 a month before the upcoming price hike kicks in

Fall is coming (even if recent heatwaves make it seem otherwise), and there are plenty of opportunities to get cozy on your couch and watch TV. Hulu is encouraging early hibernation with a major Hulu + Live TV package deal. The streamer is offering Live TV with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ (all with ads) for just $50 per month — a $20 drop from its usual sticker price of $70. The discount lasts for three months, so it will get you all the way through the start of big sweater season, Halloween specials and the first holiday movies.

The Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV bundle has over 90 channels, including On Demand options. It also lets you watch on two different devices simultaneously and is available on everything from Apple TV to the Nintendo Switch. Plus, you can record unlimited programs to your DVR, which will store them for nine months.

It's worth noting that Hulu's prices are increasing starting October 12th, meaning Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV will increase to $77. If you want to avoid ads on Hulu and Disney+ — they'll still be on ESPN+ — that plan is going up from $83 to $90. Just Hulu or Live TV will increase from $15 to $18 and $69 to $76, respectively. Yes, Live TV alone will be only a dollar cheaper than bundled. If you're looking for the whole package, grab Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV for $50 monthly until October 11th.

