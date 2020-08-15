Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions

'Ghost of Tsushima' is getting co-op modes this fall

The free 'Legends' update includes two- and four-player missions, as well as a raid.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
If you’ve already fully completed Ghost of Tsushima (including that super-tough Lethal mode) and are yearning for more, you might be excited to learn that you’ll soon get to slice through waves of enemies with your friends. This fall, Sucker Punch Productions will release a free Legends update that’ll bring co-op multiplayer modes to the hit game.

Legends is less about playing in “open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island” and is “haunting and fantastical,” Sucker Punch senior game designer Darren Bridges wrote in a blog post. The first trailer is certainly ominous.

The developer took inspiration from Japanese folk tales and mythology for the two-player story and four-player survival missions. The two-player missions tap into the combat fundamentals from the main campaign, but there are “new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner,” according to Bridges

You can play with your friends or let Ghost of Tsushima match you up with other players. The modes are completely separate from the main game, so you won’t play as Jin or his companions. You’ll be able to pick from four classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin and Assassin. Sucker Punch will reveal their abilities and customization options in the coming months.

As well the story and survival missions, the latter of which include Oni enemies with supernatural abilities, there’ll be a four-player Raid that’ll go live soon after Ghost of Tsushima: Legends rolls out. You and your teammates will venture to “an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy,” Bridges wrote.

Since you won’t be able to play through these modes with more than three of your buddies, you won’t entirely get to live out whatever Seven Samourai fantasies you might have been harboring. But you might get pretty close.

