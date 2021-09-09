'Ghostwire: Tokyo' will land on PS5 next spring

Bethesda has narrowed down the release window for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo (which, if you remember, is a PlayStation 5 exclusive from a Microsoft-owned publisher). The supernatural action-adventure game will hit PS5 in spring 2022, after it was delayed from sometime later this year.

Another pretty terrifying trailer emerged during Sony's PlayStation Showcase too. It shows otherworldly beings possessing people and more of the first-person action you can expect from this paranormal tale. Fun for all the family.