GM's BrightDrop is building an EV 'ecosystem' for delivery companies

These two are the first in a BrightDrop “ecosystem” that will include both vehicles and software. The company will provide customers with a cloud-based platform, for instance, that can be used to monitor their operations and improve their fleet’s efficiency. The EP1 will also offer location tracking and battery status, remote locking and unlocking, and other features via over-the-air updates. The EV600, meanwhile, will have location tracking, remote battery and charging management, incident recording, and more. Like the EP1, it will also benefit from over-the-air updates.

BrightDrop is moving into a space that’s quickly heating up. Amazon has already revealed a cute EV delivery van with Rivian. British startup Arrival has already secured an order with delivery giant UPS. Canoo is also hard at work on its own multipurpose delivery vehicle. BrightDrop has a key partner on its side, however: FedEx. The pair have already completed a pilot program with the EP1 and has a second pilot planned this quarter. FedEx will also be the first company to receive EV600 vans later this year.

“BrightDrop is a perfect example of the innovations we are adopting to transform our company as time-definite express transportation continues to grow,” Richard Smith, FedEx Express regional president of the Americas said. “With this new suite of products, we will help improve the safety, security and timeliness of FedEx Express deliveries, while reducing our environmental impact and protecting the well-being of our couriers.”