GM shows off a revamped Chevy Bolt EV in teaser photos

A few years ago, GM promised to have 20 EV models on the road by 2023. Two of those are the refreshed Chevy Bolt and its larger sibling, the Bolt EUV. Now, the company has released a teaser for both, showing their shadowy silhouette against the sky. While the photos won’t give you a detailed view of either vehicle, they can give you an idea of the size and form differences between the two. The EUV, as you can guess, is longer than the standard Bolt, with a longer hood and slimmer windows.

Chevy

GM says the Chevy Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to feature Super Cruise, the company’s hands-free driving assistance feature for compatible highways in North America. It won’t be the only GM vehicle getting the feature in the coming years, though: The company revealed a few months ago that it’s planning to bring Super Cruise to 22 models, including all Cadillac vehicles, by 2023.