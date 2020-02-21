GM pulls out of Trump administration's fuel emissions lawsuit in California

General Motors won’t support the Trump administration’s attempts to strip California of the right to set its own fuel emissions standard. In a letter obtained by The New York Times to some of the country’s largest environmental groups, the automaker said it has abandoned the Environmental Protection Agency’s lawsuit against the state and called on the other automakers that had supported the agency, including Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, to do the same.
In a sign of major companies moving to support President-elect Joe Biden, GM CEO Mary Barra said the company agrees with the former vice-president’s climate change policies. “We are confident that the Biden Administration, California and the US auto industry, which supports 10.3 million jobs, can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future,” she said in the letter. “To better foster the necessary dialogue, we are immediately withdrawing from the pre-emption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us.”