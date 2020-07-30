Latest in Gear

Image credit: GMC

GMC teases its 1,000HP electric Hummer truck and SUV

It plans to unveil the EV family this fall and start production in 2021.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
GMC Hummer EV
GMC Hummer EV GMC

Just as LeBron James is getting ready to take the court again for NBA games in Orlando, GMC has released a new advertisement featuring the basketball star teasing its upcoming EV. The video reveals both truck and SUV versions of the Hummer, which has previously promised a “quiet revolution” with 1,000 HP, 11,500lb/ft of torque and 0 - 60 MPH times of under three seconds.

GMC Hummer EV
GMC

The outlines shown at the end of the teaser video show a ruggedized-looking SUV and a four-door pickup with a short bed in the back. It’s tough to judge the size from these shadowy images, but it looks a fair amount smaller than Tesla’s XXL Cybertruck. Autoblog estimates the SUV is slightly larger than the recently-revealed four-door Ford Bronco, with a short wheelbase that could be good for off-roading.

GMC’s video promises we’ll see the Hummer EV this fall and be able to reserve one then, with production starting about a year later. In another section of the video, we see a pre-production model truck with the hood lifted, exposing a front trunk that should be easy to load, and will add to the capacity of that short bed.

GMC Hummer EV
GMC

The teaser also flashes text with some of the features we can expect, including the Ultium battery that GM is planning its future around. Accordingly, GM provided an update on progress of the plant in Lordstown, OH that it’s building as a joint venture with LG Chem, saying that it’s on schedule. Ultium Cells LLC will eventually produce batteries for the Hummer EV and Cadillac’s Lyriq, which will be unveiled next week on August 6th.

Other features include an infinity roof and sky panels, which again bring to mind the Bronco we just saw, as well as “super fast charging, nest gen Super Cruise, ultra vision cameras, crab mode and adrenaline mode.” We’ll probably find out what all of that means sometime in the next couple of months.

