GMC teases its 1,000HP electric Hummer truck and SUV

Just as LeBron James is getting ready to take the court again for NBA games in Orlando, GMC has released a new advertisement featuring the basketball star teasing its upcoming EV. The video reveals both truck and SUV versions of the Hummer, which has previously promised a “quiet revolution” with 1,000 HP, 11,500lb/ft of torque and 0 - 60 MPH times of under three seconds.
The outlines shown at the end of the teaser video show a ruggedized-looking SUV and a four-door pickup with a short bed in the back. It’s tough to judge the size from these shadowy images, but it looks a fair amount smaller than Tesla’s XXL Cybertruck. Autoblog estimates the SUV is slightly larger than the recently-revealed four-door Ford Bronco, with a short wheelbase that could be good for off-roading.