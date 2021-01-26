Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

'Godzilla vs. Kong' makes its HBO Max debut on March 31st

WarnerMedia's dual-release strategy for 2021 is settling in, and now the big monster face-off has a release date.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
GODZILLA battles KONG in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GOZILLA VS. KONG,” a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures release.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

When WarnerMedia announced plans to premiere its 2021 slate of movies in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, some of the companies and big names involved in making those movies were immediately outraged. Legendary Pictures co-financed Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, and Variety reported at the time that it might sue after Netflix offered as much as $250 million for the rights.

Those issues have apparently been straightened out as a new trailer for the kaiju flick premiered this weekend, and now it has a release date: March 31st in the US on HBO Max and in theaters, March 26th in theaters outside of North America. In theaters it will be available in 2D and 3D, while at home the presentation is just in 2D, but with 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos quality available just like the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere last month and The Little Things this week. Like all of WarnerMedia’s other movie premieres, it will be available on HBO Max at no additional cost for 31 days after it premieres.

Deadline also notes that James Wan’s new horror movie Malignant has a streaming/theatrical release date of September 10th.

