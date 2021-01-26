'Godzilla vs. Kong' makes its HBO Max debut on March 31st

When WarnerMedia announced plans to premiere its 2021 slate of movies in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, some of the companies and big names involved in making those movies were immediately outraged. Legendary Pictures co-financed Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, and Variety reported at the time that it might sue after Netflix offered as much as $250 million for the rights.

Those issues have apparently been straightened out as a new trailer for the kaiju flick premiered this weekend, and now it has a release date: March 31st in the US on HBO Max and in theaters, March 26th in theaters outside of North America. In theaters it will be available in 2D and 3D, while at home the presentation is just in 2D, but with 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos quality available just like the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere last month and The Little Things this week. Like all of WarnerMedia’s other movie premieres, it will be available on HBO Max at no additional cost for 31 days after it premieres.