What's on TV this week: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Also new: 'Disco Elysium: The Final Cut,' 'Outriders' and 'Made for Love.'
Richard Lawler
03.30.21
@Rjcc

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
March 30th, 2021
Godzilla vs Kong
Godzilla vs Kong WarnerMedia

This week HBO Max keeps up the pressure with another massive movie release, as Godzilla vs. Kong brings a blockbuster home via streaming at the same time it debuts in theaters. The streamer/premium channel is also premiering a dystopian series Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti as a wife trying to escape a husband who has implanted a surveillance chip in her head.

Hulu is dropping in a documentary that investigates the WeWork mess, while AMC wraps up another season of The Walking Dead. Movie fans can grab the latest BBC nature documentary A Perfect Planet on 4K Blu-ray, while for gamers, you can choose between Outriders and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Wonder Woman 1984 (4K)

  • The Ten Commandments (4K)

  • Defending Your Life (Criterion)

  • A Perfect Planet (4K)

  • Girl, Interrupted

  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC, PS4)

  • Doom 3: VR Edition (PS VR)

  • Auto Chess (PS5)

  • Outriders (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

  • I Saw Black Clouds (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Narita Boy (Xbox Game Pass)

  • Train Station Simulator (Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • Pooch Perfect (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

  • Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Supergirl (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • The Last Cruise, HBO, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Godzilla vs. Kong, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Haunted: Latin America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Laundry Guy (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Design Star: Next Gen (season finale), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Sistas (season finale), BET, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • The Con (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Genera+ion (spring finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Worn Stories (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Prank Encounters (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Coven of Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • 60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Hornets/Nets, TNT, 7 PM

  • Manifest (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • United States of Al (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • The Moodys (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

Friday

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Just Say Yes, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sky High, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Serpent (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Concrete Cowboy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya / St. Vincent, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Malika the Lion Queen, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, TBS/TNT, 9 PM

  • Q: Into the Storm (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Hezekiah Walker, TV One, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

