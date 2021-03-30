What's on TV this week: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

This week HBO Max keeps up the pressure with another massive movie release, as Godzilla vs. Kong brings a blockbuster home via streaming at the same time it debuts in theaters. The streamer/premium channel is also premiering a dystopian series Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti as a wife trying to escape a husband who has implanted a surveillance chip in her head.

Hulu is dropping in a documentary that investigates the WeWork mess, while AMC wraps up another season of The Walking Dead. Movie fans can grab the latest BBC nature documentary A Perfect Planet on 4K Blu-ray, while for gamers, you can choose between Outriders and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Wonder Woman 1984 (4K)

The Ten Commandments (4K)

Defending Your Life (Criterion)

A Perfect Planet (4K)

Girl, Interrupted

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC, PS4)

Doom 3: VR Edition (PS VR)

Auto Chess (PS5)

Outriders (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

I Saw Black Clouds (PS4, Xbox One)

Narita Boy (Xbox Game Pass)

Train Station Simulator (Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire, Netflix, 3 AM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

Pooch Perfect (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

Supergirl (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

The Last Cruise, HBO, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Godzilla vs. Kong, HBO Max, 3 AM

Haunted: Latin America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Laundry Guy (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Design Star: Next Gen (season finale), Discovery+, 3 AM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM

Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM

Sistas (season finale), BET, 9 PM

Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

The Con (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

Genera+ion (spring finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

Worn Stories (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Prank Encounters (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

Coven of Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM

Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Hornets/Nets, TNT, 7 PM

Manifest (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

United States of Al (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

The Moodys (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

Law & Order: Organized Crime (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM

A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Cake, FXX, 10 PM

Friday

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, Hulu, 3 AM

Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

Just Say Yes, Netflix, 3 AM

Sky High, Netflix, 3 AM

The Serpent (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Concrete Cowboy, Netflix, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Lifetime, 8 PM

Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya / St. Vincent, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

Malika the Lion Queen, Fox, 8 PM

The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, TBS/TNT, 9 PM

Q: Into the Storm (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

Unsung: Hezekiah Walker, TV One, 9 PM

The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.