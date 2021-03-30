What's on TV this week: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

This week HBO Max keeps up the pressure with another massive movie release, as Godzilla vs. Kong brings a blockbuster home via streaming at the same time it debuts in theaters. The streamer/premium channel is also premiering a dystopian series Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti as a wife trying to escape a husband who has implanted a surveillance chip in her head.
Hulu is dropping in a documentary that investigates the WeWork mess, while AMC wraps up another season of The Walking Dead. Movie fans can grab the latest BBC nature documentary A Perfect Planet on 4K Blu-ray, while for gamers, you can choose between Outriders and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
Wonder Woman 1984 (4K)
The Ten Commandments (4K)
Defending Your Life (Criterion)
A Perfect Planet (4K)
Girl, Interrupted
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC, PS4)
Doom 3: VR Edition (PS VR)
Auto Chess (PS5)
Outriders (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
I Saw Black Clouds (PS4, Xbox One)
Narita Boy (Xbox Game Pass)
Train Station Simulator (Switch, Xbox One)
Tuesday
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire, Netflix, 3 AM
The Flash, CW, 8 PM
Pooch Perfect (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM
Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM
Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM
Supergirl (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
The Last Cruise, HBO, 9 PM
Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM
New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
Wednesday
Godzilla vs. Kong, HBO Max, 3 AM
Haunted: Latin America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Laundry Guy (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM
Design Star: Next Gen (season finale), Discovery+, 3 AM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM
Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM
Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM
The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM
Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM
American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
Sistas (season finale), BET, 9 PM
Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM
Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM
Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
The Con (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM
Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM
S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Thursday
Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM
Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page, Apple TV+, 3 AM
Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM
Genera+ion (spring finale), HBO Max, 3 AM
Worn Stories (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Prank Encounters (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
Coven of Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM
Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM
Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM
The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM
60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM
The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM
Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM
Hornets/Nets, TNT, 7 PM
Manifest (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
United States of Al (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
The Moodys (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
Mom, CBS, 9 PM
B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM
Law & Order: Organized Crime (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
Clarice, CBS, 10 PM
Cake, FXX, 10 PM
Friday
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, Hulu, 3 AM
Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM
Just Say Yes, Netflix, 3 AM
Sky High, Netflix, 3 AM
The Serpent (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Concrete Cowboy, Netflix, 3 AM
For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
Hysterical, FX, 9 PM
Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM
Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM
Saturday
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Lifetime, 8 PM
Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya / St. Vincent, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
Malika the Lion Queen, Fox, 8 PM
The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM
The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, TBS/TNT, 9 PM
Q: Into the Storm (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
Unsung: Hezekiah Walker, TV One, 9 PM
The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.