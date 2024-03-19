GOG gets into cloud gaming with Amazon Luna partnership

GOG, the gaming storefront owned by CD Projekt, is getting into cloud gaming by teaming up with Amazon Luna. Since the Luna cloud service streams games from Amazon's cloud servers, you'll be able to access the titles you've purchased from the store across any compatible device you own, including PCs, Macs, Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as smart TVs and Fire tablets. That is, so long as those devices are installed with the Luna app and you're connected to the internet. You'll also be able to use any Luna-compatible devices and controllers, such as Xbox One's and PS4's, to play your games.

In its announcement, GOG says you'll be able to play any of the games you own on its platform, provided that they're also on Luna. The CD Projekt subsidiary has confirmed those titles include the Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, but you can check if your other games are accessible if you already have Amazon's cloud streaming service. Take note that if you find a game you want to play within the Luna client, you don't have to go to GOG to buy it first. If the title is available on both services, any game you purchase from Luna will also appear in your GOG library. Your downloads will remain DRM-free even if you buy from Luna, and you'll be able to enjoy GOG Galaxy features, such as cloud saves and achievements.

The collaboration isn't quite live yet, and the companies have yet to announce when it'll be available other than it's coming "soon." Access to it will be limited to regions where Luna is available, however, namely in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

