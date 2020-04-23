Latest in Gear

Image credit: Gogoro

Gogoro will launch an electric bicycle in the US next month

The company's Eeyo sub-brand will also come to Europe and Taiwan in the summer.
Marc DeAngelis
8m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Gogoro Eeyo e-bike brand
Gogoro

Gogoro is well known for its e-mopeds that are equipped with swappable batteries -- at least in its native Taiwan. The company announced today that it’s finally coming to the US, albeit in a different form. Gogoro’s new sub-brand, Eeyo, won’t focus on e-mopeds. Rather, it will integrate the company’s handy battery technology into e-bikes. The announcement was extremely vague -- the only information provided by the company is that the brand will launch in the US in May, and then come to Europe and Taiwan in the summer.

There are no photos or mockups of the bikes, but given Gogoro’s track record, they may be sleek -- the company’s Viva moped has a retro-futuristic look. They’ll hopefully be affordable, too: The Viva starts at about $1,800. Gogoro’s e-mopeds are popular, in part, due to their swappable batteries that can be charged at home via a standard wall outlet, so it would make sense that Eeyo’s bikes would leverage the same technology. But with such a vague announcement, that’s not a given at this point. May is just around the corner, so hopefully Gogoro will share more information in the coming weeks.

In this article: gogoro, eeyo, e-bike, e-bikes, e-moped, transportation, electric, electric vehicle, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

View
Ford's electric Mustang dragster delivers over 1,400 horsepower

Ford's electric Mustang dragster delivers over 1,400 horsepower

View
Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

View
Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr